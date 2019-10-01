Governor Noem gets new chief of staff

Joshua Shields has been appointed to serve as Gov. Kristi Noem’s new chief of staff.

Shields replaces Herb Jones, the governor’s chief of staff since January. Jones also served on the governor’s campaign and transition team.

In a parting comment, Jones said it was “a great honor to help lead Governor Noem’s team. I won’t miss the four-hour commute from my house in Yankton but I will miss all of the great people on the governor’s team.”

Jones added that it was always his intention to get the administration settled “and then get back to being a grandpa.”

Shields has served as the chief of policy and communications in the governor’s office since January. He also worked for Noem when she was South Dakota’s representative; as well as for Sen. John Thune.

“It’s an honor to serve Governor Noem and our state in this capacity,” said Shields. “Whether it’s economic development, putting families first, or increasing transparency and connectivity, Governor Noem is focused on delivering results for South Dakotans. It’s my job to help her make that happen.”

Also, Beth Hollatz has been appointed to serve as the deputy chief of staff. She was the senior advisor to the governor and also worked for Noem when she was a congresswoman.

