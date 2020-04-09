Governor Noem extends pandemic executive orders

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an extension of her previous executive orders Thursday, continuing efforts to keep COVID-19 from spreading across South Dakota.

The new order is effective until May 31. It extends Noem’s initial state of emergency declaration from March 13, allowing the governor to activate certain emergency powers so that state agencies can respond to the coronavirus pandemic as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The executive order also clarifies that other previous executive orders are extended through the duration of this emergency.

You can review the pandemic executive orders at this link.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

