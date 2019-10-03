Governor Noem and secretary of Veterans Affairs visit VA

Governor Kristi Noem and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie visited VA Black Hills Health Care System at Fort Meade in Sturgis.

Noem says that it is important to have open dialogue regarding wait times and services for veterans.

She also thinks that it is crucial to have Wilkie and other Washington leadership present to witness the quality of the care and care providers for South Dakota veterans. Noem also emphasized the importance of the streamlining and sharing of information.

"I want new ways for the state to partner with the VA to deliver better care for our veterans," said Noem. "They're also doing some work on stream lining technology, making sure that we communicate better across programming, so if veterans get care in a VA facility, the state and other private entities can still get that information to make sure that it's all streamlined."

Noem says that Wilkie has committed to coming back to South Dakota and visiting the VA in Hot Springs. She says she looks forward to his visit.