Gov Noem resists harsh measures to slow coronavirus

Mayors, nurses and doctors across South Dakota have urged Gov. Kristi Noem to take action to restrict daily activity.

From online petitions to open letters to the Republican governor, many think she is not taking enough action to curb the spread of the virus. Noem has budged a little.

She issued an executive order to more forcefully tell businesses to limit group gatherings to 10. She also ordered people in the hardest-hit area of the state to stay home for the next three weeks if they are over 65 or have chronic health conditions. But Noem also says she will continue to allow businesses to stay open.

Noem is one of a handful of governors who have not imposed stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Nine Republican governors have refused to mandate that people stay at home. Local leaders have taken action in some of those states. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a stay-at-home order.

An infectious disease expert at the University of California-Berkeley says the longer officials wait, the harder it is for such orders to have a substantial impact on the virus' spread.

