Gov. Noem has signed 16 bills

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) -- Gov. Kristi Noem has signed the following legislation in South Dakota:
- SB52 – An Act to create a state seal specialty plate emblem.
- SB69 – An Act to revise the penalty for the misuse of emblem specialty plate on motor vehicles.
- HB1011 – An Act to require certain examinations of persons awaiting involuntary commitment hearings.
- HB1056 – An Act to authorize video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities.
- HB1079 – An Act to authorize a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications.
- HB1097 – An Act to modify requirements for a marriage license.
- HB1109 – An Act to revise the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.
- HB1113 – An Act to provide for remote participation in a shareholders' meeting.
- HB1114 – An Act to authorize additional abbreviations in naming corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships.
- HB1126 – An Act to provide authority for real estate brokers to conduct real property evaluations.
- HB1127 – An Act to revise provisions regarding real estate appraisers.
- HB1129 – An Act to authorize the provision of telecommunications device location information to law enforcement agencies.
- HB1131 – An Act to prohibit the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications.
- HB1164 – An Act to codify legislation enacted in 2019.
- HB1165 – An Act to revise provisions regarding the acceptance of gifts by municipalities.
- HB1260 – An Act to revise provisions regarding tax increment districts.
