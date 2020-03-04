Gov. Noem has signed 16 bills

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed the following legislation in South Dakota:

- SB52 – An Act to create a state seal specialty plate emblem.

- SB69 – An Act to revise the penalty for the misuse of emblem specialty plate on motor vehicles.

- HB1011 – An Act to require certain examinations of persons awaiting involuntary commitment hearings.

- HB1056 – An Act to authorize video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities.

- HB1079 – An Act to authorize a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications.

- HB1097 – An Act to modify requirements for a marriage license.

- HB1109 – An Act to revise the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.

- HB1113 – An Act to provide for remote participation in a shareholders' meeting.

- HB1114 – An Act to authorize additional abbreviations in naming corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships.

- HB1126 – An Act to provide authority for real estate brokers to conduct real property evaluations.

- HB1127 – An Act to revise provisions regarding real estate appraisers.

- HB1129 – An Act to authorize the provision of telecommunications device location information to law enforcement agencies.

- HB1131 – An Act to prohibit the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications.

- HB1164 – An Act to codify legislation enacted in 2019.

- HB1165 – An Act to revise provisions regarding the acceptance of gifts by municipalities.

- HB1260 – An Act to revise provisions regarding tax increment districts.

For more details about the bills, you can find them here.