Gov Noem complains about "mainstream" media COVID-19 coverage

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has taken to social media to vaunt her response to the coronavirus pandemic and pitch herself as a leading conservative governor.

Throughout the pandemic, the Republican governor has held regular press briefings, taking questions from reporters. Instead, she has posted a nearly-nine minute video in which she said she has prioritized “freedom,” but claimed the “mainstream media” has attacked her for doing so.

Noem has courted attention from both conservative pundits and President Donald Trump. Her coronavirus response may have gained her the admiration of conservative pundits, but it has not been without controversy.