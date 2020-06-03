Gordon: Wyoming keeping Guard troops home, ready if needed

Gov. Mark Gordon says there are no plans to deploy Wyoming National Guard troops to quell riots in other states but they will be available in case they’re needed in Wyoming or elsewhere in the region.

Federal officials have been asking state officials whether they would be able to deploy troops to Washington, D.C. Wyoming has been relatively peaceful but rioting and looting as well as peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have occurred in Denver.

Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says Gordon has been talking with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis but so far states haven't asked Wyoming for help.