Goodwill opens a second location in Rapid City

The grand opening for a new Goodwill off of Timmons Boulevard in Rapid City brought out a crowd.

The company broke ground on one of the coldest days in February earlier this year... and now are opening their doors.

The opening offered food and a chance to wine prizes.

The non-profit used retail store also helps individuals in our community become employed through their employment training programs and the job center.

Charlotte Nelson is a Chief Administrative Officer.

"So we actually pay competitive wages just like every other employer to get good, skilled, and talented team members but really it's the donations that support it but eighty four cents of every dollar goes right to our mission programming and the remainder helps pay for overhead, the staff, the lights, the electricity all of that," says Nelson.

Goodwill is planning on opening more area stores in the future

