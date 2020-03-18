Good Deeds in Sturgis will help high-risk residents with groceries, delivery

As efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 become more urgent, the City of Sturgis has now formulated a program to help those who are considered to be the most at risk in the community.

The Good Deeds initiative will assist high-risk residents who are age 60+ and/or those with chronic medical conditions by providing grocery shopping and home delivery services. According to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, by providing this service, the hope is the high risk residents will feel that they can stay at home in a safe environment and will not be forced to go out in the public to get their groceries and other daily necessities. The free shopping and delivery services will be provided by City staff as well as community organizations who are willing to serve as volunteers. This service will be available starting Thursday, March 19.

How to use this service:

1. Call the Sturgis Library at 605-347-2624 between the hours of 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or 8 a.m. until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

2. City staff will help you place your order. Items may include groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other household necessities. Books and audio video resources from the Library can also be included.

3. A volunteer or staff member will fill your order (if items are available) at a local store and will deliver the order free of charge to your residence. The participant will need to pay for the items with cash or check when the delivery is made. There is a $50.00 limit on grocery orders, however, participants can order as many times during the week as needed.

If you or a family member needs to have a prescription filled, County Drug will provide free delivery within the Sturgis City limits. For those living outside the city, mail order delivery is available. Call 605-347-2466 for more information.

If you or your service group are interested in volunteering to assist with this program, please contact Tammy Even at 605-347-4422 ext. 207.