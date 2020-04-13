Golf courses make modifications during COVID-19

Golf brings some degree of normalcy to an abnormal time. As spring has arrived, many people are looking to get out of the house. Many golf courses such as Boulder Canyon Country Club made modifications so that people are still able enjoy their favorite spring and summer pastime.

Food and drinks are available "Drive-Thru" style, where golfers can come up to the window and order. This helps maintain social distancing.

Besides having a walk up window instead of a clubhouse, Boulder Canyon Country Club staff is also wearing rubber gloves and disinfecting any equipment that golfers come in contact with.

"Out on the course, we've taken the bunker rakes away," says Assistant Superintendent Ben Morris. "We put foam in the holes so your ball doesn't drop in. We also tell everybody that comes to golf to not take the flag sticks out. That way we're not spreading germs."

Despite the current pandemic, Morris says business has been good.

"People are telling us they love it that we are open," explains Morris. "It's giving them a healthy, safe alternative to social distancing and gets them out of the house, which is what everybody is looking for right now."