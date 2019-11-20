Golden Ticket Cinemas is rolling out the red carpet for families

Golden Ticket Cinemas is rolling out the red carpet for guests and families with autism or other special needs.

Families will be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy Frozen II during a sensory show at Golden Ticket Cinemas. (KOTA)

The theater will be offering a sensory show on Dec. 1 where families can relax and enjoy the movie Frozen II.

Staff will be keeping the lights on while lowering the sound so guests have the opportunity to dance, sing, and feel comfortable during the showing.

Golden Ticket Cinemas manager Kaity Lloyd, says this has been done at other Golden Ticket Cinema theaters in different states. She says it has been a success because it allows everybody to enjoy the movie.

"There are a lot of movies where you have to sit down. You're not able to move around because it's a little disruptive. But it's nice because we can have people get up and dance and sing as loud as they want and there's no problem," says Lloyd.

Tickets cost $5.50, and staff is encouraging families to get their tickets ahead of time due to seats filling up fast.