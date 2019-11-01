Giving back to the community

Eighteen community organizations were honored on Friday by the Black Hills Corporation and Black Hills Energy.

More than $460,000 was donated to local organizations, including the Adult Day Center.

They provide daytime care and activities for the elderly and disabled and were given $15,000.

This will allow them to upgrade their vehicles used to transport people to and from their facility every day.

"It's going to allow us to do many of the things that needed to be done and just haven't been able to because of no funds. So I am so excited to pick up the check for $15,000, and we will make great use of it," says the managing director for Adult Day Center, Dr. Patrick Jones.

The president and CEO of the Black Hills Corporations Linn Evans says it's crucial to celebrate the strong community efforts that are out there.