Giving back to the Sturgis community

Since 2002 Sturgis Charities has been presenting local organizations in the community with money, donating more than $935,000 during that time.

This year $40,000 were donated to 23 local non-profits, ranging from the food pantry, crisis intervention center, and Meade school district venues.

That donated money comes from rally sponsorship's from the city.

The foundation's treasurer, Brenda Sabers, says each year organizations have the chance to apply for donations and say what they would use the funds for.

And this year there were requests for more than $230,000.

"The funds just weren't available this year, and it's tough on a regular year to have enough money to give away. And this year, it made it even a little bit harder to make sure that our local charities are getting that money that they deserve," says Sabers.

Sabers says it's crucial to give back to local charities because they are always there for the community.