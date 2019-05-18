Girl Scouts want kids to amplify their summer adventures

As people prepare for summer by planning trips and events, the Girl Scouts want to encourage kids to be active and explore the Black Hills.

Despite the weather, about 10 organizations arrived at the Girl Scouts headquarters for the Amplify your Adventure event. The goal of the event is to get kids excited for summer by learning about what the Black Hills have to offer. Each organization brought in some objects for the children to touch and use as part of mini-activities such as scuba gear and furs.

"Look at what you get to do, scuba diving, exploring, going through and looking what caves are like. I want to try going exploring in a cave," says Girl Scout Abigail Woodsley.

The event allowed children who aren't members of the girl scouts to take part as well. This way they could learn about the organization and potentially join the girl scouts if they wanted to.