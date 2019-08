A Gillette man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Hulett Sunday night.

Darin C. Barekman, 46, was driving south on Wyoming Highway 24 when his SUV drifted off the road and overturned. Police say Barekman, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the crash site.

Driving impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 107th death on Wyoming’s roads this year; compared to 68 in 2018, 100 in 2017 and 80 in 2016.