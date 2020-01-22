Gillette man admits to stealing from Boy Scouts

A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to taking more than $30,000 from the Boy Scouts while he was a scoutmaster.

The Gillette News Record reports 42-year-old Jason Ray Barnum of Gillette pleaded guilty to three counts of theft for using bank account information to steal money the Boy Scouts received from donations and fundraising events such as popcorn sales.

Court documents say he also pleaded guilty to taking $122,573 from a 76-year-old Gillette woman. Documents say Barnum requested and received money from the woman on 46 occasions, promising to pay it back with an inheritance that did not exist.

