Get on your bike for the commute and your health

May is National Bike Month and city officials are encouraging the public to use cycling as an effective alternate form of transportation this month, promoting the city's bike lanes, bike paths and trail systems.

Local events coinciding with National Bike Month include the National Bike To School Day next Wednesday, May 8; National Bike To Work Week May 13-19 and Bike To Work Day Friday, May 17.

Hosted by the Rapid City's Parks and Recreation Department, the Bike To School event encourages students from participating schools to bike to school. Participating schools and bikers will be vying for the coveted Pedaler's Prize Trophy, a rotating trophy awarded to the school with the highest percentage of student population participating in the event. Defending champion Corral Drive School is out to defend the title for a third consecutive year.

The National Bike To Work Week will be highlighted by Bike To Work Day on May 17 and will feature the popular 'Bike For Bacon' event along the path in Founders Park from 6-8 a.m. It will include a continental breakfast with a bacon station to fuel up participating bikers. All items are donated by area businesses.

"Each year we encourage citizens to use cycling as an alternative form of transportation for everyday tasks like commuting to and from school or work," said Kristy Lintz, City Recreation Specialist. "We want to make their experiences fun and enjoyable and it serves as a great opportunity for our youth to understand not only the fun part of cycling but also the health and transportation benefits."

For more information about the National Bike Month activities, contact Lintz at 394-4168 or Kristy.Lintz@rcgov.org.

For information on bicycle safety, you can find that here.