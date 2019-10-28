Get into the giving season by volunteering with Meals on Wheels

The holiday season is quickly approaching! It's a time for food and fun with family and friends, but what about our senior residents around the area who may not have family around or a place to go?

Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota could always use a few extra hands, especially during the holiday season. (KOTA TV)

Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota needs your help, especially this time of year, to bring a little cheer into someone's life.

"I knew I wanted to volunteer and I had worked in long term care, so I wanted to volunteer with elderly people," said Meals on Wheels Volunteer Kim Schuelke.

The organization provides nutritional meals to 39 communities, serving at least 500 meals each day.

"We need 105 volunteers every week just to deliver the meals for home delivery. Most of the drivers drive once a week, same route, that way they get to know their people," said Meals on Wheels Community Resource Coordinator Cheree Pederson.

"My favorite part of volunteering is connecting with the people, and getting to know them and building relationships with them," said Kim Schuelke.

One major, but simple, requirement for drivers is to be 18 or older.

"We do have a lot of parents that will deliver with their children, as well as grandparents, so they're always welcome to bring anyone under 18 along with them," said Pederson.

One eighth-grader went on a ride-along with his mom once and has been hooked ever since.

"They're all just interested in what you like," said Austin Schuelke. "Like they talk about sports or how you're doing in school, all-around fun."

Austin hopes his peers will find a way to volunteer in the community.

"Kids my age just sit around and play video games and do things that just don't matter as much. This is just a way to make a difference because there's not a lot of things kids our age can do, and this is just one of them that we can do that will help," said Austin Schuelke.

A big plus? How easy it is to sign up to volunteer.

"It doesn't take much time, but it's very rewarding. The routes are pretty simple and if you're concerned about directions or anything, they have everything laid out for you," said Kim Schuelke.

Whether you can volunteer once a week or once a month, the help is always appreciated. Pederson said some drivers use a buddy system, where they take turns or some just do every other week.

"You know, there's so many people that just struggle and today with medications and things being so high, the big part is, of course, stopping senior hunger but also the nutritional value," said Pederson.

With the cold weather here, more people are signing up for the program.

"We see an increase with those on our home delivery and then with the holidays and doing the special meals, it includes a lot more people, taking advantage of that as well," said Pederson.

The organization also gives out second meals for those needing more than food in the evenings or on weekends. If the home delivery aspect isn't your thing, staff could always use your help in the kitchen preparing those.

Events needing volunteers around the holidays are on November 22 and December 18, bringing meals to weekly dining sites. If you're interested in becoming a home delivery driver, you can always tag along on another volunteer's route to see how things work.

For more information or how to contact Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota, click here.