Get an early jump on your New Year fitness goals

As 2019 comes to a close you will probably be hearing people say: " A new year, a new me." To help get people motivated -- the Parks and Recreation Department has a special offer.

In recent years the city has opened community gyms to the public ... and this year the West Community Gym will be open from noon to 4 PM on December 30th, 31st and January 2nd, and 3rd. ...only charging $2 a person per session.

The Community Gym offers people the chance to play basketball -- as well as get in some slower-paced cardio exercises, in an environment that may not be as intimidating as your typical gym.

"If their New Year's resolution is to get more into an exercise routine. This is a good way to do it by themselves or with a friend, do some light workouts, shooting hoops or whatever it may be. Maybe that works into a more routine program as the year unfolds," Says, Darrell Shoemaker

The West Community Center is located right next to West Middle School, and also offers year-round activities.