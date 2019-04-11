Geek chic or a waste of hard-earned money?

The product is billed as having “all the right junk in the trunk.”

Editor’s Note: We will let you decide if it is the “right” junk or not.

A company called ThinkGeek is marketing what honestly can only be worn proudly by a true, extremely confident geek. It is a bean bag onesie; a hooded pajamas with a bean bag at your backside. No matter where you are or what you are doing … you can sit on it.

The company claims you can wear it while playing video games, sitting in line for concert tickets; and even in a company staff meeting (don’t think wearing pjs at work will earn you a promotion).

In this case, going geek doesn’t come cheap. The cost of this rather unique leisure outfit is $90.

For those who really need to get their geek on, other products at ThinkGeek include a Pokemon Poke Ball waffle maker; Star Trek dinner set and a Marvel Thor hammer tool set. The list goes on.

