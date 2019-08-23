Gas leak shuts down traffic on Mall Drive

A gas leak shuts down traffic in Rapid City the morning of Aug. 23.

The Rapid City Fire Department and Montana-Dakota Utilities were called out to a gas leak caused by a dig from a contractor.

The gas leak happened at about 9 a.m., on Mall Drive next to a new construction zone, which impacted the area from Lacrosse Street to Tish Boulevard.

Montana-Dakota Utilities' Black Hills region director said gas lines are most often damaged during construction work.

"Anytime the uncontrolled release of gas happens, it creates an emergency situation that's a threat to life that's around it or to property too, we're pretty fortunate that natural gas doesn't ignite very often and that's what we work really hard to avoid is just the safe, reliable delivery of the gas wihtout things like this happening," said Ron Blum, Montana-Dakota Utilities' Black Hills region director.

Crews got the leak under control within an hour and all road closures were lifted.

Montana-Dakota Utilities said they see at least 100 damages to gas lines a year.