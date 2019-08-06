Gas leak prompts brief evacuations

Several buildings in downtown Rapid City were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after high levels of natural gas were detected.

Chief Rod Seals with the Rapid City Fire Department said firefighters were called out around noon to reports of the gas building up in the apartments on the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Joseph Street. Montana-Dakota Utilities was called in to investigate.

According to one of the business owners in the area, authorities believe an apartment tenant left a gas appliance on for an extended period of time - possibly overnight.

In the meantime, firefighters opened all of the doors and windows of the building to dilute the gas with fresh air.

Just as precaution, the building and the one next to it were evacuated.

"Concentration levels of natural gas can be too lean or too narrow, so we are always cautious when we get into that range," Seals said. " Explosion is always a danger with gas."

People were allowed back into their homes and businesses a little before 3 p.m.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.

