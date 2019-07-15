Gardening season off to a late start

This year's gardening season got off to a late start because of the cold and wet spring.

The early rain prevented gardeners and farmers from working the ground due to the mud, and seed planting in those conditions can cause them to rot.

With all the rain we've had recently, the biggest concern for gardeners is "blight," which could've been prevented with a fungicide earlier in the season.

Gardeners say they can't spray now because the spray can wash off in rain. If you find yourself having to replant, there is still time to do it.

"Oh yeah, there is a lot of crops that we can plant now and then they'll still make. We can plant carrots, we can plant green beans, we can plant lettuce and then a lot of the warm weather crops. We can't plant squash and cucumbers and things like that because they won't make because will probably have an earlier frost," said Master Gardener Joe Hillberry.

Other factors making this season difficult include excessive weed growth and flooding.