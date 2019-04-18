Garcia sentenced for killing Clinton Farlee

He pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 20-year old Clinton Farlee of Rapid City in October of 2017.

Thursday, 23-year old Maricelo Garcia was hit with a 45-year prison sentence.

That was handed down in Seventh Circuit Court by Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle.

Garcia earlier pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for the shooting at Farlee's home on East Boulevard North and as part of that plea agreement, all of the parties agreed on a 45-year cap on his sentence.

Garcia spoke to both Farlee's and his own family in court Thursday saying, "I want to apologize for everything I've done to you guys."

Farlee's mother also spoke in court.

She said if Garcia knew her son the way she knew him, he wouldn't have taken his life.

She knows how she'll remember him.

Kayla Farlee says, "By all the love he showed me and all my family. We bonded from the minute he was born. We were inseparable. for me, putting into words how this tragedy has affected me and my family is something that's any parent's worst nightmare."

During Thursday's hearing Judge Wipf Pfeifle said she was tired of sentencing young men who carry weapons and said carrying weapons around is such a blight on our community.

