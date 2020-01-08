Ga. man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks and takes nap

A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast food restaurant last month.

A burglar cooked a meal and napped on a restaurant's floor before stealing electronics. (Source: Gwinnett County Police via CNN)

The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant's floor.

He woke up around three hours later and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

Gwinnett County Police is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

