GRAPHIC: Heroic neighbor saves 6-year-old boy from pit bull attack in Texas

Thanks to a 19-year-old neighbor who immediately jumped into action, a 6-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was bitten on the head by a dog outside his Texas home.

Grant Brown, 19, sustained a cut to his hand leading the pit bull away from his 6-year-old neighbor, Mason Lindeman. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Mason Lindeman, 6, and two neighbors were playing Sunday evening in the driveway of his Conroe, Texas, home when a loose pit bull ran up and attacked.

"My son was just lying on the ground. I mean, he's 6. He kind of knows what to do, but he's never been put in a situation like that," said Jillian Lindeman, Mason's mother.

The 6-year-old was bitten on the back of the head. The attack was captured on surveillance video from several different angles.

Grant Brown, 19, lives a few houses away from the Lindemans and heard Mason’s screams.

"As soon as I noticed, I just ran over there without thinking, and I didn't know how but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy," Brown said.

In the video, Brown can be seen running directly toward the pit bull. The dog turned its attention to the 19-year-old, giving Mason a chance to run inside.

"All I see is my son running up to me, and he's got his hand on his head and there’s blood coming down and everything," Lindeman said.

As he ran toward his house, Brown was knocked to the ground in a grassy area, just a few feet from where the first attack occurred.

“I looked back, and my shoes came off. I tripped and fell,” Brown said. "The dog was on top of me before I knew it, and I knew I had to keep its mouth away from me.”

The two struggled for a few seconds before Brown was able to get back on his feet and run to safety. The 19-year-old sustained a cut to his hand.

Mason was taken to the hospital and received several staples for a laceration to the head. He also suffered a few bruises to his face but is expected to be OK.

Lindeman says she is thankful for Brown and his quick thinking.

"I just want to give the guy a hug. There's nothing I can do but just say, ‘Thank you,’" she said.

Following the attack, the pit bull was surrendered to Montgomery County Animal Control. The dog’s owner was cited.

