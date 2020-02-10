GOP-dominated House bars tribal IDs for voter registration

South Dakota Democrats are calling foul after the Republican-dominated House shot down their efforts to allow Native Americans to use their tribal IDs to register to vote.

The defeat Thursday evening prompted several Democrats to level accusations of voter suppression. Republicans say their resistance is all about keeping voter registration secure.

Rep. Ryan Cwach, a Democrat, says the current voting system disenfranchises Native American voters. In 2018, tribal communities reported some of the lowest voter turnout figures in the state. Native Americans make up 9% of South Dakota's population.