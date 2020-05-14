GFP votes to keep sage grouse season closed

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission agreed to keep the sage grouse hunting season closed at their May meeting based on the data collected supporting the department’s recommendation to retain the season closure.

Retaining a season closure was based on the season recommendation guidelines found in the Sage Grouse Management Plan for South Dakota. Results from the 2019 spring lek surveys indicated 60 (66 in 2018) males counted on priority leks and 153 (168 in 2018) males counted on all leks.

The 2020 spring lek surveys are still in progress and will be completed in mid-May. Preliminary results indicate similar number of males as documented in 2019.