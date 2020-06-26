Fun In The Sun: Water Balloon Piñata

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - This water balloon piñata project is perfect for a hot day in KOTA Territory - not to mention easy on your wallet.
(KOTA TV)
This week for "Fun In The Sun", Grayce got to take out some water balloons by using only a stick. Make sure to wear clothes you are comfortable getting wet in.
Supplies needed)
1. Scissors
2. String
3. Water balloons
4. A stick
Instructions)
Step 1: Fill water balloons
Step 2: Tie a string to water balloons, double knot if needed
Step 3: Hang water balloons onto a long string
Step 4: Using a stick, break them open, and get wet!