Fun In The Sun: Water Balloon Piñata

This water balloon piñata project is perfect for a hot day in KOTA Territory - not to mention easy on your wallet.

(KOTA TV)

This week for "Fun In The Sun", Grayce got to take out some water balloons by using only a stick. Make sure to wear clothes you are comfortable getting wet in.

Supplies needed)

1. Scissors

2. String

3. Water balloons

4. A stick

Instructions)

Step 1: Fill water balloons

Step 2: Tie a string to water balloons, double knot if needed

Step 3: Hang water balloons onto a long string

Step 4: Using a stick, break them open, and get wet!