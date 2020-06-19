Fun In The Sun: Walking Like Bigfoot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - This week your kids could be walking with feet a little larger than normal. This six-step project is easy and perfect for boys and girls.
Grayce demonstrates how to walk like Bigfoot in her new shoes. (KOTA TV)
This week you'll need:
1) Pair of flip flops
2) Markers
3) Scissors
4) Big cardboard box/pieces
5) Adult item: Mini hot glue gun
Instructions:
Step 1: Draw big feet with pencil
Step 2: Trace with marker
Step 3: Cut out feet
Step 4: Draw toenails and design them
Step 5: *ADULTS ONLY* hot glue flip flops on to cardboard feet
Step 6: Walk like Bigfoot!