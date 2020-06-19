Fun In The Sun: Walking Like Bigfoot

This week your kids could be walking with feet a little larger than normal. This six-step project is easy and perfect for boys and girls.

Grayce demonstrates how to walk like Bigfoot in her new shoes. (KOTA TV)

This week you'll need:

1) Pair of flip flops

2) Markers

3) Scissors

4) Big cardboard box/pieces

5) Adult item: Mini hot glue gun

Instructions:

Step 1: Draw big feet with pencil

Step 2: Trace with marker

Step 3: Cut out feet

Step 4: Draw toenails and design them

Step 5: *ADULTS ONLY* hot glue flip flops on to cardboard feet

Step 6: Walk like Bigfoot!