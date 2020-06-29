Frozen Dance Camp: how your kids can learn to dance like their favorite characters

If your kids are full of energy and boredom this summer, The Academy of Dance in Rapid City has the perfect way for them to "Let It Go" this week.

Early Childhood Program Director for Academy of Dance Arts, Sara Olivier, previews some Frozen Dance Camp moves on Good Morning KOTA Territory.

Kids are invited to a magical camp packed with dancing, music, crafts, and more fantastic frozen fun inspired by both "Frozen" movies

A mini-performance for parents will take place after the camp on Thursday, July 2, at 11:45 am.

Limited in-person spots are available, but online participation is available. Click here to register.

Kids ages 6-10 are invited to participate in the four-day camp, June 29 - July 2, from 1-3 pm.