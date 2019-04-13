From Texas to Georgia, South braces for storms and potential tornadoes

The National Weather Service says strong winds and hail are now expected in the South this weekend, with tornadoes possible across the region.

Forecasters say twisters are possible Saturday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and eastern Texas, and then Sunday in Georgia.

The weather service's office in Birmingham, Alabama, is advising church pastors to watch the weather during Sunday services, warning that large rooms like sanctuaries and auditoriums aren't safe during severe weather.

“Even a weak tornado that hits the right location can still be pretty devastating,” forecaster Adam Baker said.

A series of tornadoes on Palm Sunday in 1994 killed 40 people in Georgia and Alabama, and injured hundreds more. Half the deaths occurred when a tornado struck a rural Alabama church during services, causing the roof to collapse, according to a report about the damage by U.S. weather officials.

Gusty winds and hail are also expected across the region.

National Weather Service forecaster Greg Gust said a low pressure system in the southwest U.S. created two separate “chunks of energy.” He said one hit the Midwest and other will hit the South in a “one-two punch.”

“It is part of the same one-two punch that has accompanied the storms over the past few months,” Gust said. “An upper cut followed by a hook.”

In the Midwest, several states are digging out from a spring snowstorm.

Strong winds and snow lingered Friday in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, a day after a storm buried parts of the states and created dangerous travel conditions.

Thursday’s blizzard was the second “bomb cyclone” storm system to hit the region in a month. It closed highways, knocked out power to tens of thousands of people and left behind 25 inches of snow in northeast South Dakota.

Authorities in central Minnesota said lightning struck a tree and a shed in the city of Isanti during a rare “thunder snow” storm, sending the building up in flames.

Flood warnings were issued Friday for the Red River along the Minnesota-North Dakota border, but the river wasn’t expected to swell to levels seen during last month’s severe Midwest flooding, Gust said.

