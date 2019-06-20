French Creek Horse Camp closes after horses catch the flu

Custer State Park closes French Creek Horse Camp after a few horses get the flu.

Though the horses are healthy at Blue Bell Stables, it's not the same for horses at French Creek Horse Camp.

Last Friday, a guest at the camp reported a horse coughing to the campground host. Park staffers immediately tested three horses and found out each horse had Equine Influenza A.

"When horses cough they basically take that flu virus and then it gets spread out in the air and then other horses breathe it in," Custer State Park Visitor Services Program Manager said.

Staffers advised all guests to take their horses to their veterinarian and asked them to leave the camp.

Staffers also called future guests to cancel their reservations this week, which comes at a cost. The park lost more than 8,000 dollars after cancelling on about 30 guests.

"And then cutting people's vacations short cause obviously we are in a service to provide great experiences out here. So anytime you have to call somebody up to tell them that they can't come that's been coming for 20 or 30 years. You know I think that's the biggest disappointing factor for us," Stalder said.

On Thursday, the entire camp including the horse stables were disinfected with a spray.

Stalder said they are thinking about changing their policy by making in-state guests provide health certificates on their horses just like people from out of state.

The camp will reopen next Friday on June 28th.