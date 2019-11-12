Free winter coats for Rapid City students

Winter coats, winter hats, and winter accessories. Everything a kid needs to stay warm in the cold temperatures.

Clothes fill the racks at the closet at General Beadle Elementary School.

General Beadle Elementary School has a closet full of free clothes for Rapid City School students sizes 6-18.

The space is being utilized, but Mckinney-Vento Coordinator Anita Deranleau wishes more parents knew about it's existence. Especially with the upcoming winter months.

"You know coats are expensive and it's very important for families that have a lot of children or just don't have a lot of money," said Deranleau. "If they can get some gently used coats, we always take donations of gently used coats. As long as the zipper works we love them."

As of right now, the closet isn't low on coats or any other winter gear.

"We received a very nice donation of coats from Salvation Army, we received a nice donation of coats from Knights of Columbus, and then Once Upon a Child is our major clothes donor," said Deranleau. "Whenever they get ready to change seasons in the store they bring us whatever they have not sold."

Any Rapid City Area School student can come into the closet and get coats, gloves, beanies. But they can also come in and get hygiene products.

"We often take donations of like personal care items, feminine products, anything people have laying around that somebody else can use that's gently used," said Deranleau.

While they are still accepting donations the school's priority is to make sure that everyone who needs this service knows that it's there.

The closet is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can call 605-431-8414 to schedule an appointment if those times don't work.