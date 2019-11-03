Free studio encourages people to explore their creativity

What started as a conversation over coffee, turned into an idea to open a free creative studio in downtown Rapid City.

"You hear people say it all the time, well I don't have a creative bone in my body, I'm not creative, you know, whatever they want to say about themselves, nay, that is absolutely false, everybody is born with an innate ability to create," said Josh Williams, co-creater of the Creative.605 Studio.

Painters, photographers, musicians, anyone can use the Creative.605 Studio with one only condition, leave some artwork on the wall before you go.

"I wanted to make it free because when anybody starts out, it's hard, and I wanted to give back for all the people that helped me," said Keenan Angel, co-founder of the Creative.605 Studio.

The idea that everyone is creative in some way inspired this traveling wedding photographer and wedding officiant to join forces.

"I think more than the space that we've created for people, I think the more important thing is the idea that the space represents, and what the space represents is the idea that creative people can collaborate together and really create something magical," Williams said.

Located on 7th Street, people can request to use this studio through Facebook or on the phone, and Angel said expect to make some art.

"This community's so talented, there's so many amazing artists that are around here, and to see if we could help someone, catapult them into the next step of their career, that's what this is for," Angel said.

They hope this new studio can connect creative people within the community and eventually expand to include a gallery, showcasing local artists each month.