Free parking in Deadwood, but give back to charities

Visitors are getting the gift of free parking in Deadwood. But they can give back by still paying the meters.

Starting Thursday, all 260 parking meters and kiosks will no longer require a charge.

But for the first time the city will give people the chance to give back to local non-profits.

If people are feeling the giving spirit, they can donate their money in the kiosks which will be collected and dispersed among charities in the city.

The daily charge to park in the parking ramp is five dollars a day and all of that money will go to the charities too.

The Chamber of Commerce expects to raise about $30,000 dollars for the charities.

"I think this is a tremendous program. The holiday season is really bustling up here in Deadwood with a number of unique retail shops and a lot of the great entertainment. So, this is just a way for the city of Deadwood, residents and visitors to give back to some non-profit organizations in the community," Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad said.

The free parking will last till December 26.