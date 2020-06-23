Free meals to pick-up for kids, adults and seniors all summer long at 10 locations

Student Nutrition Assistant Manager with Rapid City Area Schools, Krista Leischner, shares where and how people can get a free meal all summer long on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Cold, grab-n-go breakfast lunches and frozen pre-packed lunches to cook at home are available. Meals will be served in a "drive-thru" fashion outside of the schools' main entrances. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Adults accompanying their children and grandparents accompanying their grandchildren will be served meals at no charge.

Pick-up Locations)

South Park Elementary: 207 Flormann St. 10:45 am - 11:15 am

Valley View Elementary: 4840 Homestead St. 10:45 am - 11:15 am

General Beadle Elementary: 10 Van Buren St. 10:45 am - 11:45 am

Horace Mann Elementary: 902 Anamosa St. 11:00 am - 11:30 am

South Canyon Elementary: 219 Nordbye Ln. 11:00 am - 11:30 am

Black Hawk Elementary: 7109 Seeaire St. 11:00 am - 11:30 am

Corral Drive Elementary: 3736 Corral Dr. 11:00 am - 11:30 am

Grandview Elementary: 3301 Grandview Dr. 11:30 am - 12:00 pm

Rapid Valley Elementary: 2601 Covington St. 11:45 am - 12:15 pm

Canyon Lake East: 3302 West Street Cloud St. 11:45 am - 12:15 pm