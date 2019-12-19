Free dental check-ups at Dakota Dental 4 Kids

It's essential to keep up on your children's dental care, and one local dentist is making sure families have that opportunity.

Dakota Dental 4 Kids offered free check-ups for children at the Cornerstone Women and Children's Home on Thursday.

Parents were able to sign their kids up and then were provided transportation to the dentist's office.

Staff members didn't only provide them with dental care; they also taught the children why it's so important to keep their teeth healthy.

The program manager for the Cornerstone Women and Children's Home, Amanda Pioche, says seven kids were able to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Trying to figure out where they're going to be, getting housing things like that. Dental care for the kids kind of get overlooked a bit. So having this saying that we're going to provide the transportation, it's going to be right here at your fingertips. It's pretty exciting," says Pioche.

Many parents say they saw this as an early Christmas present, and it gave them relief knowing their kids have healthy teeth.