Four local Lyft drivers scammed

Local Lyft drivers are extra cautious after four were recently scammed.

Now one driver is speaking out to warn others.

High alert. That is the phrase local Lyft drivers are now using.

"You feel stupid. You feel stupid, and you don't want to tell people," says one Lyft driver, Amy Telford.

Telford is one of four drivers who were recently scammed after getting a passenger request.

"I went there, hit that I arrived. So I called and said that I arrived. And they tell me that they're Lyft support," says Telford.

While on the phone, Telford said they asked for her Lyft information, and after some time, she handed it over.

"An hour later, they had logged into my account. Put their debit information as my bank information and took my money," says Telford.

During the conversation, the scammer encouraged her to pick up more passengers, saying it could lead to possible bonuses, so she gave a couple more rides.

"My cash-out amount was zero, and then that whole event that whole call just went back through my mind, and I was just like ah," says Telford.

Amy says she was able to resolve the issue, but now local Lyft drivers are extra cautious.

"I'm not going to stop driving because of it. It just means that I need to take extra precautions to be more aware," says another Lyft driver, Laurie Schlecht.

And the best advice Telford has for the public.

"Don't think you're smarter than the scammers. Be alert. If they're asking you for information, the only way they can get into your account is if you give it to them," says Telford.