Foster Friends is looking for more volunteers

Foster Friends is a program at the Juvenile Services Center where anyone can sit and talk with a kid at the center.

Tim Lindblom works for the Pennington County Juvenile Services

"And they just talk about normal everyday things somewhat of as a mentor possibly maybe help tutor with some educational things, but more or less just a friend. We have a lot of juveniles from outside the community that never get any visitors so just a good opportunity to visit with somebody," said Lindblom.

And the kids really love it.

"Well I like it, I think it's really helpful to have somebody to talk to when you live far away, so you don't get visits from your family often," said a kid at the center.

Because her family lives far away, this program helps her talk with someone every Monday.

"We talk about like my life, what I wanna do when I get out of here. We talk about her like her life, things she likes to do," said the kid.

And the facility is seeing results with this program.

"We've seen some very much improved behavior from the juveniles when they do get an opportunity to visit with somebody once a week and I know the adults or mentors really or volunteers really enjoy the time," said Lindblom

And right now the Juvenile Services Center is looking for more volunteers. To apply for the program email TimL@pennco.org for the application.

