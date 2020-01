Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff Monday, Jan. 6, to honor the life of George Blair, a former legislator from Sturgis.

Blair passed away on New Year’s Day. He was 98.

Blair served four terms in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1979 until 1986.

A memorial service for Blair will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.