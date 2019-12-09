Former US attorney to lead South Dakota Democrats

South Dakota Democrats tagged a former U.S. attorney to lead the beleaguered party.

Randy Seiler was officially elected as the party chair at the state central committee meeting Dec. 7. He was the interim chair after the resignation of Paula Hawks and Executive Director Stacey Burnette in October., following reports of financial problems.

According to a release from the state Democratic Party, Seiler and others worked to rectify past inaccurate FEC reports and verify accounting records that left the party with financial problems.

Over the summer, the party reportedly had just a couple of thousand dollars and in September they had to close offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

“Although we are still in the process of correcting past misfilings, we have a dedicated team and a third-party accounting firm working diligently to make sure we have accurate information filed,” Seiler said in the party’s release.

“We’ve also done an assessment of our monthly income and taken steps to quickly eliminate past debt that might have held us back. I couldn’t be prouder of the work of many Democratic Party members from across the state,” Seiler added.

At the same meeting, Nikki Gronli was elected vice chair, Marcia Bunger as treasurer. And Lorri May as secretary.

