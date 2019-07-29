Former Rapid City priest indicted on 65 federal charges

A former Rapid City Catholic priest was back in federal court ... facing new federal charges.

Father Marcin Garbacz entered not guilty pleas on 65 charges Monday afternoon,

That's 50 counts of wire fraud, 9 counts of money laundering,1 count of transportation of stolen money, and 4 counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

According to court documents Garbacz plotted to defraud the diocese of Rapid City and carried his scheme out until 2018 and he's accused of depositing more than $250,000 into his personal bank account between 2012 and 2018.

Those documents also say Garbacz received a gross income of about $235,000 between 2013 and 2017 by stealing cash collections from the church.

Garbacz was arrested in May of this year at the Seattle airport with a one-way ticket to Poland and more than $10,000 in cash.

