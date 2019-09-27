Former Pine Ridge pediatrician found guilty

It's guilty on all counts for a former Pine Ridge pediatrician accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was there.

A federal jury in Rapid City found 70-year old Stanley Patrick Weber guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

There were four victims in this case with a total of seven testifying in the trial about what Weber had done to them.

In her closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins described Weber's situation at Pine Ridge as the "perfect recipe for sexual abuse of young men for 18 years".

She says Weber carefully selected his victims and carefully selected how to groom them.

Weber's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, again questioned inconsistencies in stories of his accusers and questioned the thoroughness and fairness of the investigation.

U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons says the guilty verdict was extremely important.

Parsons says, "The justice that this verdict brings, an obligation comes with that shared by us all. that obligation is to make sure that something like this cannot happen again">

Where All Women are Honored founder Norma Rendon says, "The courtroom should have been filled with our people. There should have been our people standing outside here waiting to get in because this is something that's happened to us. We talk about generational trauma, this has been happening to our people way back to the boarding school era. It's like we're so used to being quiet about it, we just want to pretend it didn't happen. It happened then, it happened with Dr. Weber, and it's going to happen until we stand up together as a nation and say no more. This has got to stop now."

Weber faces up to life in prison with Friday's conviction.

He was already sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for a similar conviction in Montana.