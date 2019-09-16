Former Pine Ridge pediatrician back in federal court

A former pediatrician at the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital who is accused of molesting boys there is back in federal court in Rapid City Monday morning for a pre-trial conference..

70-year old Stanley Patrick Weber is facing eleven counts in his case here including five counts each of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a minor and one count of sexual abuse.

His trial here is scheduled to start Monday September 23rd and will likely last into the next week.

The indictment in the case accuses Weber of committing the acts against the boys as early as 1994 and as late as 2011, all at Pine Ridge.

Some of those charges involve children under the age of twelve.

Weber was convicted last year on similar charges in federal court in Montana stemming from when he was a pediatrician for IHS there.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count each of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Weber was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in that case.

He faces up to life in prison if he's convicted of the charges here.