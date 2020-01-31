Former Canaries baseball player charged with sexual assault, child porn

A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography.

Juan Thomas Jr. was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession.

The Argus Leader reports that the 48-year-old Thomas pleaded not guilty.

Thomas was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.