Forest board approves trail recommendations

Developing and maintaining the trail system in the Black Hills has become an issue with more and more people abusing the system and damaging the forest. The problems are particularly pervasive on the motorized trail system.

On Wednesday, the National Forest Advisory Board adopted recommendations to nearly completely overhaul how the motorized trail system is organized. If the recommended changes are adopted, the forest service would hire an entire group of employees dedicated to the motorized system. There would be a team manager, five members of a maintenance crew and at least seven trail rangers along with seasonal workers.

David Hague is a member of the National Forest Advisory Board and one of primary people who helped develop the recommendations. He says a dedicated staff would help immensely.

"In the past, it's the recreation staff and it's the same staffers that do the non-motorized trails and so you start stretching them pretty thin," Hague said. "You're asking them to do a lot of work and then if they are spending all their time on the motorized trails, they are neglecting the non-motorized."

These are just recommendations and the forest service is not obligated to implement any of the proposed changes. There are more than 680 miles of motorized trails in the Black Hills.