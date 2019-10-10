Rapid City man wins snowblower in 2019 First Alert First Snowfall Contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - We have a winner for our 2019 First Alert First Snowfall Contest.
Collin Van Dam of Rapid City hit the date and snow amount right on the head: 1.9 inches, Wednesday, Oct. 9. Van Dam is now the proud owner of a new Arien Path Pro Snow Thrower (21 inch) courtesy of Brown’s Small Engine Repair in Rapid City.
Two other people picked the same day and amount but were disqualified because they entered the contest after the deadline, which was midnight, Sunday, Oct. 6.
Overall, we had 2,090 entries; with 178 people picking the right day but missing the mark on snow amount.