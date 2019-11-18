Ford trots out a new Mustang

Ford is taking a chance that the Mustang brand works well with the environmentally-conscious SUV crowd.

Ford unveiled its 2021 Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV. (Ford Motor Company)

Sunday, the motor company unveiled its 2021 Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric, all-wheel drive car that will be available in several variations.

The GT version reportedly retains the Mustang muscle, being able to go from zero to 60 mph in about three to six seconds. It will have about 459 horsepower.

As for range, owners of the new Pony car can drive about 210 miles on a battery in the standard AWD version; and about 300 miles in an extended-range, rear-wheel drive option.

While the car will be launched in late 2020, people can reserve one now by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit. But the car won’t come cheap. Its initial price is about $52,400.

The Mustang has been an iconic American muscle car since it first rolled off the assembly line in 1965; although the ‘80s versions left a lot to be desired.

Initial social media reaction to the Mach-E is that Ford should have just left the Mustang name off of it; or maybe picked another horse name.

