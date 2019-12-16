For 23 years a gold coin has been dropped into a red kettle

It is a 23 year tradition for the Salvation Army here in the Black Hills.

A one ounce gold coin again found its way into the Salvation Army's red kettles during the holiday season.

According to Javier Moreno, the Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army, the one ounce coin sells for just under fifteen hundred dollars.

The coin, which Moreno believes used to be found in the Sturgis Shopko kettle, was discovered this year in the Spearfish Walmart kettle since Shopko closed earlier this year.

For those at the Salvation Army, the coin is a special Christmas gift... with the anonymous donor serving as Santa

"It really is you wake up Christmas morning and you are ready for that exciting gift and it is kind of that same thing when we open up the kettle and find that gold coin, it is really exciting," says, Javier Moreno, Black Hills Area Coordinator Salvation Army

Moreno said they got 2 silver coins this year as well, and the three donations will go a long way toward reaching their fundraising goal.